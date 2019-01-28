RAYMOND — Erika Glenn’s 26 points lifted Ilwaco to a 50-34 win over Raymond Friday, Jan. 25.
Glenn got Ilwaco through a sluggish start with seven straight points. She gathered a loose ball and hit a three, then came up with back-to-back steal-and-score plays for an 11-5 lead. With 5:16 to go in the second quarter, Glenn got by her defender and got a three-point play out of it, giving her 14 points already and Ilwaco a 19-10 lead.
Glenn’s explosive drives took her around and between defenders, getting her to the rim or the foul line or both. On a tightly officiated night, she hit seven of 13 free throws. Late in the third quarter she took it right to the defense for a three-point play, then intercepted a pass and took it coast to coast for a 38-23 lead.
Ebby McMullen flew into the lane for eight offensive rebounds, helping her finish with a 13-point performance while shooting seven of ten from the free throw line. She had a coast-to-coast layup on a first-quarter steal to make it 13-7. As Ilwaco looked to seal the deal ahead by 12 with under three minutes, she scored on a give-and-go with Sunny Kemmer for a 48-34 lead, then zipped a pass through a tight window to lead Kylie Gray to the basket for a 16-point margin.
Gray had 14 rebounds, McMullen snagged 11, and Estella Sheldon had nine. Glenn led Ilwaco with five steals. Post Hannah Miller led Raymond with 12 points. Both teams relied on free throws for points; Raymond finished 16 of 25, while Ilwaco was 15 for 30.
Ilwaco, 16-0 in league play at week’s end, will visit Ocosta (15-1) in the regular season finale Jan. 30 at 7 p.m.
