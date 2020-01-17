ILWACO – Tiana Ramsey had seven steals and eight points in Ilwaco's 59-17 victory over South Bend Friday, Jan. 17.
Ramsey scored all eight of her points in the first quarter, including a pair of threes.
Kylie Gray had 11 points, all of them in the first half, as Ilwaco took a 41-6 halftime lead.
Erika Glenn had 12 points, six assists and four steals.
