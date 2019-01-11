Kaytlenn Whelden hit two three-pointers as Ilwaco went ahead 16-4 in the first quarter, and Sunny Kemmer added 10 points in the last four minutes of the half to help the Lady Fishermen pull away in South Bend Friday. Erika Glenn finished with 21 points.
Girls Basketball: Ilwaco 67, South Bend 32
Aaron Mead
Aaron Mead is a sports writer for the Chinook Observer. Contact him at 360-642-8181 or aaroncmead@gmail.com.
