SOUTH BEND – Ilwaco broke open an 18-11 game with a 24-0 run, on the way to a 73-26 win over South Bend Tuesday, Dec. 10.
Erika Glenn scored 28 points. Sunny Kemmer added 14, eight of them in the third quarter. Kylie Gray had 12 points.
SOUTH BEND – Ilwaco broke open an 18-11 game with a 24-0 run, on the way to a 73-26 win over South Bend Tuesday, Dec. 10.
Erika Glenn scored 28 points. Sunny Kemmer added 14, eight of them in the third quarter. Kylie Gray had 12 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.