Ilwaco reached District finals with a 61-56 victory over Willapa Valley Friday.
Entering the final minute, the Lady Vikings were on a 5-0 run and Ilwaco clung to a one-point lead. Kylie Gray scored with 44.6 seconds left to give Ilwaco some breathing room. After a missed three-pointer by Valley, Ebby McMullen sank two free throws to clinch it with 11.8 seconds to go.
