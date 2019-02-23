Against Davenport, the state champ two years ago and runner-up last year, Ilwaco trailed just 29-27 at halftime and 43-37 late in the third quarter, but the Gorillas pulled away for the eighteen-point win in Regionals. The teams were playing for a first-round bye at State. As it is, Ilwaco will play St. George's in the quarterfinal round in Spokane for the third straight year.
Ebby McMullen and Kylie Gray fouled out early in the fourth quarter with the Gorilla lead in the low double-digits.
Erika Glenn led Ilwaco with 17 points.
Free throw woes did Ilwaco in; the Fishermen were three for 20 from the line, while Davenport went 20 of 28.
Ilwaco opened against St. George's at State each of the past two years, playing overtime games both times. In 2017, Eliza Bannister's three-pointer sent the game into overtime, where Mackenzie Kaech hit the winning free throws for Ilwaco. Last year, Erika Glenn's three-pointer off a stolen in-bounds pass capped a huge Ilwaco comeback, but the Fishermen played the overtime with three key players fouled out and lost.
