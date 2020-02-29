Erika Glenn scored 33 points in Ilwaco's two-point victory over Toledo Saturday.
Ilwaco gets a first-round bye at State with the win. They'll play a quarterfinal game in Spokane at 9:00 a.m. Thursday, March 5.
Aaron Mead is a sports writer for the Chinook Observer. Contact him at 360-642-8181 or aaroncmead@gmail.com.
