Wahkiakum beat Ilwaco 41-38 Tuesday. Ilwaco will face Central League champion Toledo Thursday, Feb. 20 in Rochester at 7:30 p.m. The loser will move on to the fifth-place game, the winner to the third-place game. The top five teams out of the District tournament will move on to Regionals.
Girls Districts: Wahkiakum 41, Ilwaco 38
Aaron Mead
Aaron Mead is a sports writer for the Chinook Observer. Contact him at 360-642-8181 or aaroncmead@gmail.com.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- The surprise that wasn't: Mom walks back claim about baby
- Column: Forrie and Dixie filled lives with fun and magic
- Oregon governor calls for breaching 4 Snake River dams
- The bigfoot next door: Hundreds tell of encounters
- WA House passes bill to expand court-ordered gun confiscation
- Love is in the air at the Chinook theater
- Start of international yacht race moving to Ilwaco
- Ilwaco eyes fixes for crumbling columns
- County settles for $37,600 with former chief deputy
- Flooding brings visit from governor, emergency funds
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.