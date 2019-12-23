Serena Kuhn went 2-1 to take third place, the top Ilwaco performance at the Hoquiam Grizzly Stocking Stuffer Saturday, Dec. 21.
Daniela Mendez was 1-2 and finished fourth. Bethany Martin went 0-2. Ilwaco finished 11th of 18 teams at the tournament.
