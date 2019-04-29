CATHLAMET – Erika Glenn took two firsts and a second, Alex Kaino had a pair of first-place finishes, and Estella Sheldon and Brandon Kuhn had one win apiece for Ilwaco at the Wahkiakum track meet Thursday, April 25. Ilwaco’s girls took second of six teams at the event, with 56 points, landing them between Willapa Valley (59.5) and Toledo (50) in a close race. Ilwaco’s boys were third with 45.5 points.
Glenn, who had gotten over 15 feet on the long jump for the first time the previous week, did it again Thursday, jumping 15’4” to tie Wahkiakum’s McKensi Fluckiger for first, ahead of teammate Abby Knopski’s third-place 14’7”. She added a 32’5” triple jump to beat Fluckiger’s personal-best 32’3, with Knopski taking fourth in the event at 31’2”. Glenn also ran the 100 meters for the second time, taking second behind Willapa Valley’s Brooke Friese with a hand-timed 13.34 second sprint. Making allowances for adjustment for hand-timing, that’s about a quarter second better than her previous mark of 13.92 seconds.
Kaino, consistently under 12 seconds in the 100-meters this season, got a hand-timed 11.50 at Wahkiakum and added a 23.71 in the 200 to win both events.
Sheldon’s 4’8” high jump topped the field, and she took second with a season-best 2:35.63 in the 800-meter run. Kuhn took first with a 38’9” triple-jump and competed in his first javelin throw, firing it 64’2”.
Michael Rodda set a personal record with a 33’11.75” shot put to take third place, had a personal-best 91’9” discus throw for sixth, and an 86’2” javelin throw. Brady Vinsonhaler set a personal record with a 103’10” javelin throw for tenth place. Lane Wienke was eighth in the discus (85’8”) and ninth in the shot put (30’5”).
Sophia Marsh had another big all-around day. Her third-place javelin throw of 101’6” went along with Kaylee Barnett’s personal-best 96’2”, which placed fifth. Marsh added a sixth-place shot put of 27’2” and was seventh in the 100-meter sprint at 14.81 seconds.
Colton McNabb competed in the 400 meters for the third time and had by far his fastest run at 56.59 seconds, good for second place. He was also tied for fifth in the 100 at 12.22 seconds and took fifth in the 200 at 25.94.
Daniel Whiting, who peaked at 4:50.44 in the 1600 last year, ran a season-best 4:54.8 Thursday to take second, with teammate Logan Simonson in third at 5:22.82. Daniela Mendez took second in the girls’ field with a 7:33.1.
Tiana Ramsey took fourth in the 200 meters with a 29.63-second mark. Logan Simonson was fourth in the 800 at 2:31.46. Logan Rousch was fifth in the 400 at 59.1.
Kuhn, McNabb, Whiting and Kaino won the 4x400 relay in 3:47.23, beating Toutle Lake and Toledo. Carolina Mendez, Knopski, Ramsey and Sheldon won the girls 4x4, beating Toledo in 4:44.53.
