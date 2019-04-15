Ilwaco sophomore guard Erika Glenn was named Associated Press First Team All-State for Washington 2B girls basketball. Glenn, a dazzling passer who averaged over 19 points per game, led Ilwaco to the league title, District finals, and to their third straight State tournament. She joined Player of the Year Talia von Oelhoffen of Tri-Cities Prep, Wahkiakum’s Macie Elliot, Rainier’s Kaeley Schultz and Liberty’s Maisie Burhnham on the All-State team. Raymond freshman Kyra Gardner was Honorable Mention, along with La Conner’s Justine Benson.
Glenn Makes State Basketball First-Team
Aaron Mead
Aaron Mead is a sports writer for the Chinook Observer. Contact him at 360-642-8181 or aaroncmead@gmail.com.
