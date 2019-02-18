Ilwaco sophomore guard Erika Glenn won the Pacific League MVP award after leading Ilwaco to an 18-0 record in league play. Glenn, Ilwaco’s only double-figures scorer at over 18 points per game, was unstoppable off the dribble all year in her first season as Ilwaco’s go-to option, and excelled as a passer.
Senior point guard Ebby McMullen made Second Team All-League for the first time. Sunny Kemmer and Estella Sheldon made third-team, while Arianna Bell was honorable mention.
The All-League First Team consisted of Raymond freshman Kyra Gardner, Ocosta stars Kjirsten Hopfer and Kristi Raffelson, South Bend’s Karley Reidinger and Willapa Valley’s Brooke Friese (Glenn, as MVP, was ineligible for the All-League teams).
