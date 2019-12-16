ILWACO — Erika Glenn scored 21 of her 29 points in the first 10:08 in Ilwaco’s 65-25 victory over Northwest Christian Friday, Dec. 13. Kaytlenn Whelden returned from injury to score eight off the bench in her season debut.
Glenn came out aggressive early, hitting a three-pointer off the opening tip, followed right away with a steal, then reached over a passer’s head like a blindsiding defensive end to force a high pass out of bounds. She hit three three-pointers during a 13-point first quarter. Estella Sheldon found Glenn with a lob to start the second quarter, and Glenn buried two more threes in the next two minutes to make it 28-8 with 5:52 until halftime.
Whelden hit a three-pointer on a cross-court pass from Glenn, her first basket of the year, to make it 33-8.
Freshman Olivia McKinstry came off the bench and contributed ten points and five steals. She got started by putting back a missed Ilwaco free throw late in the second quarter. She demonstrated her post moves, scoring on an up-and-under move and another on a quick spin near the basket.
Kylie Gray added 10 points of her own. Whelden finished with eight points, including a pair of threes.
Ilwaco improved to 5-0, and is tied with Raymond for first at 4-0 in league play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.