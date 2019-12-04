ILWACO – Careening into traffic all night, Erika Glenn scored 38 points in Ilwaco's 55-44 win over a much-improved Chief Leschi team. The Lady Warriors came back from down 20-2 to take a 38-37 lead late in the third, but Ilwaco won the fourth quarter 14-3 to close it out.
Early on the Lady Warriors forced Ilwaco turnovers but failed to capitalize, missing several shots from in close as the Lady Fishermen took their 20-2 lead by the early second quarter. Chief Leschi then caught fire from three-point range over the next 20 minutes of play.
With the score 20-10, Glenn, furious after her own air-ball, sprinted back for a steal at half-court, then euro-stepped her way to the basket. She then snatched a pass out of the air in the back court and took it the distance for a 24-10 lead with around three minutes to go in the half.
In the final minute of the half, Glenn scored eight points. Against two defenders in the post, Glenn made a move to the middle of the lane and got the roll on a tough shot. She then answered a Wicahpi Cook three-pointer with a three-point play with 10.6 in the half. Glenn again made a one-on-two play in the back-court, forcing a high pass and leaping to snatch it out of the air before laying it in for a 33-18 halftime lead. Glenn had 22 points at that juncture.
But Ilwaco missed easy looks throughout the third quarter, while Leschi got hotter and hotter from long-range, and Mylana Pluff continued getting open in the post. A three-point play by Pluff gave the Warriors their first lead at 38-37.
Glenn hit a dagger shot in the fourth quarter. With five to shoot, Glenn put up a shot from back at the ship's anchor that is painted onto the court way beyond the three-point arc on the right side. She swished it for a 49-41 lead with about four minutes to go. The Fishermen went on to win by 11.
Glenn had nine steals to go with her 38 points.
