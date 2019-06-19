Harrell named IHS athletic director

ILWACO — Ilwaco High School boys basketball coach Tim Harrell is taking over as athletic director, filling the position that came open when the previous director, Kara Powell, became Hilltop Middle School principal.
Powell had taken over for longtime athletic director Kevin McNulty before the 2018-19 school year.
Harrell has coached in the Ocean Beach School District for 13 years, and has been Ilwaco’s boys basketball coach since the 2014-15 season.
The athletic director position “is something I’ve always been interested in,” Harrell said. “I’m invested in the community, and I want to make sure our sports programs are as strong as they can be.”
Continuity is a major goal for Harrell.
“I’m from Ilwaco, and I grew up playing sports,” he said.
“I had three different football coaches and three different basketball coaches in high school. When you have constant changes, it’s hard for kids to understand expectations. So I want to keep good people leading the programs.”
