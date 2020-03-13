With high schools in Washington state closed through April 24 to stop the spread of the new coronavirus, there will be no school athletic events or practices throughout the state during that time. Spring sports were set to open their seasons next week at Ilwaco and Naselle High School and most other high schools.
"There will be no athletics (practice or competition) until after the closure," Ilwaco athletic director Tim Harrell confirmed Friday shortly after the cancellation announcement by Governor Jay Inslee.
It is unclear what scope that leaves for a spring sports season. The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) had announced on the previous Saturday the cancellation of this month's State speech and debate tournaments, and on Thursday added this month's dance, drill, and drama events to the cancellation list.
Nothing has been announced regarding the State championships for spring sports, scheduled for May. It appeared that WIAA was in wait-and-see mode, trying to leave room to hold these events if the virus is past its peak by then. Gearing up practice and playing league seasons of baseball and softball would likely not be feasible with an April 24 start date. In track, sub-District qualifiers were not scheduled until mid-May, which could make it relatively easy for that sport to start back up should conditions allow it.
Separately, WIAA announced Friday that a worker at the March 4-7 3A/4A tournament in Tacoma later tested positive for COVID-19. Citing county health authorities, the WIAA said there was low risk for those at the event because the worker did not experience symptoms until March 9. There has been no bad news out of the March 4-7 1B/2B tournament in Spokane, where teams from Ilwaco and Naselle High Schools participated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.