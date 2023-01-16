Dinosaurs

Expect anything at an Ilwaco High School basketball game! During a break in the action during the Ilwaco-Naselle boys’ game Saturday, three rather impressive Tyrannosaurus rex dinosaurs waddled into the gym, made their presence known in a nonthreatening manner, then departed without further incident, presumably back to the late Cretaceous era.

 PATRICK WEBB

The sharp end of the basketball season is on the horizon for Ilwaco and Naselle teams.

Lauren Katyryniuk was back to “normal service” for Naselle girls in the Comets’ 70-29 cruise over Three Rivers Christian.

