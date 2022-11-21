ILWACO — Under new coach Eric McMillan, Ilwaco boys basketball team is looking to start the season with enthusiasm.
Key players returning are Alex West, Beckett Turner, Kyle Morris and Sam Needham. “All four have played substantial varsity minutes since they were freshmen, so I am extremely fortunate that they are as experienced as they are,” said McMillan.
The coach is happy to offer a detailed summary of his arsenal.
Point guard Alex West is the lone senior. “I am very excited for him, as he has incredible vision on the floor, is a gifted passer, and a great shooter which he will get to show more now that he will have the ball in his hands more,” McMillan said.
With his talented brother Jaden graduating in June and now playing at the University of Puget Sound, Beckett Turner will step up. The junior will play wing/post. Last year he led the Fishermen in points during the regular season and was a first team All-League selection.
“Beckett is a threat from every spot on the floor and is a joy to have on the team as he is a hard worker while always having a smile on his face,” McMillan noted.
Summer basketball honed the skills of fellow junior Kyle Morris who will play guard. “He loves a challenge and wants to guard the other team’s leading scorer and isn’t afraid to do the ‘dirty work’ for his teammates by taking charges and grabbing rebounds,” McMillan said. “I expect him to increase his scoring output from last year as he is a lights-out shooter from deep and isn’t afraid of taking it to the basket.”
With Sam Glenn graduating, another Sam is stepping up to play post — junior Sam Needham. “While he was a back-up in past seasons, he was our first sub off the bench and has a lot of experience at the varsity level,” the coach stated. “I expect him to be one of our leading rebounders and our go-to option when we want to exploit mismatches in the post.”
Other players who rotated in and gained solid experience as JVs are wing/post players Jacob Rogers, Derrick Cutting and Logan Kuhn plus guard Ethan Hopkins.
Last year under head coach Bob Enos, Ilwaco made it to the Regional playoffs and lost — just one step away from the 2B state tournament.
McMillan, a 2014 Ilwaco graduate, played under Enos and was assistant coach at that game. He noted it was the Fishermen’s first trip to Regionals since he was a freshman.
Summer ball, where he and Enos geared up for the coaching transition, was valuable. “We had a productive summer and made a commitment to improve on the little things that will make us better on the defensive end and rebounding,” McMillan said. “I expect us to contend for another league title, as well as making some noise in the district tournament.”
The coach said he expects Chief Leschi, with many key players returning, to be Ilwaco’s biggest obstacle in the path to a league title. The teams meet Jan. 5 and Jan. 31. Ilwaco opens the season hosting Wahkiakum Nov. 30.
