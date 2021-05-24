ILWACO — In Brady Turner’s first game as interim head coach, Ilwaco got a 69-34 victory over South Bend Thursday.
With South Bend leading 10-9, Kyle Morris started an 18-2 run. He poked away a steal from behind, fired an outlet to Beckett Turner, got it back on the perimeter and nailed a three to put Ilwaco ahead for good.
The Fishermen scoring run included eight points in the first 1:50 of the second quarter as Jaden Turner led the way in speeding the game up. He started the quarter with a steal-and-score. Then, off an Indians miss, the Fishermen covered the length of the court in just two passes, as Turner fired an outlet to Alex West at half-court and West hit Becket Turner under the bucket for a layup. Becket hit two more layups, one off another long outlet from West to cap the 18-2 run and put the Fishermen in a commanding 27-12 lead.
Sam Glenn, the 6’4” center, sent the small crowd into its biggest frenzy a minute before halftime. Beckett Turner saved a loose ball to him, Glenn drove past a defender on the perimeter, juked the help defender in the lane and dunked with one hand.
The lane opened up before Glenn had a chance to think about dunking.
“I wasn’t really intending to dunk. I was trying to get to the rim,” he said. Glenn, a sophomore, said he grew about two inches since last season and was first able to dunk in practice this winter, but had never done so in a game.
By halftime, Ilwaco led 43-20, and the Fishermen cruised to the 35-point win.
Brady Turner, the father of Jaden and Beckett, took over as interim coach after Justin Russell resigned last week.
“I was asked to resign for personal reasons,” Russell said by text. “I would never leave this group of young people voluntarily. The district has every right to do things their way. I made a mistake and I own it.”
Neither Russell nor Ilwaco athletic director Tim Harrell specified the reason for the ouster.
Turner had been a volunteer assistant, with Bob Enos and Eric McMillan as assistant coaches. Since Enos is winding down his long coaching career and McMillan wants to continue focusing on the junior varsity squad, Turner stepped into the head varsity role.
“We’re a family,” Turner said of the coaching staff. “We love Justin, I’m close to him still…I’m trying to carry on what he wanted.”
Turner played basketball for Ilwaco in high school and coached Jaden and Beckett’s youth teams for many years, “starting when Jaden was in second grade,” he said. Jaden is now a junior, Beckett a freshman. Brady started volunteering with the varsity team last year, and coached the team in AAU basketball during the off-season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.