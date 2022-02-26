IHS boys
PATRICK WEBB

Ilwaco boys’ stellar season ended Saturday. The Fishermen were defeated by Columbia Burbank in a loser-out 2B Regional basketball contest played at Richland High School.

Columbia advances to the WIAA state championships which begin in Spokane Wednesday. Score Saturday was 80-64

See full coverage in Wednesday’s edition of the Chinook Observer.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.