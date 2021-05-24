ILWACO — The Fishermen edged Raymond 86-72 Saturday despite Morgan Anderson’s 38-point performance for Raymond. Jaden Turner led Ilwaco with 26 points.
Ilwaco (4-1) had beaten Raymond (0-6) by 24 earlier in the year and seemed headed for another blowout, racing to a 34-17 lead after a quarter Saturday. Anderson scored all 15 Raymond points in the second quarter but Ilwaco still extended its lead to 55-32 against the winless Seagulls.
Anderson was filling the scoring void with Raymond star Tre Sedel out due to injury.
Sam Glenn said Ilwaco knew about Anderson, but was accustomed to focusing on Sedel and had little inkling of how dangerous Anderson would be.
“Last time he sort of sat back and let Tre take shots. Today, he stepped in to fill that role.”
In the fourth quarter, Anderson had more help; he scored 13 points, but his teammates chipped in four three-pointers during the period. As the Gulls were beginning to heat up, the Fishermen started turning the ball over.
“As their shots started to fall, our kids panicked, and we kind of fell apart there,” Ilwaco coach Brady Turner said.
With the clock working against Raymond’s comeback attempt, Anderson dribbled quickly up-court and pulled up for three, then stole it from Sam Glenn at half-court and broke away for a lay-in that cut it to 79-68 with 2:24 left.
But the Seagulls never got the lead to single digits. Turner went on the attack, drew a blocking foul, and hit a pair of free throws to break their run. Miguel Hernandez hit three of four free throws over the next minute to preserve Ilwaco’s comfortable lead even as Raymond added another pair of quick baskets. Raymond did not score in the final minute, and Ilwaco came away with the 14-point win.
