Ilwaco High School has cancelled or postponed scheduled events for "at least" the first week (the week of March 16) of spring sports season to combat the spread of the new coronavirus, athletic director Tim Harrell said.
Naselle High School has not announced any postponements as of now, apart from the baseball and softball openers against Ilwaco that were scheduled for next Tuesday. But their March 19 home track meet, which would bring much denser crowds than baseball or softball, is under evaluation. Some nearby track meets have already been cancelled.
Spring sports season arrives amid a general atmosphere of uncertainty. The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA), which puts on State championship events in sports and other fields, has already cancelled the state debate tournament, drama festival, and dance/drill championships, all scheduled for this month. They appear to be waiting to see whether the virus is past its peak by time of spring sports State playoffs; District and State tournaments are scheduled for May.
