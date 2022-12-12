Raymond figured in much of the sports action for south Pacific County teams this past week.
Ilwaco girls established a 4-0 record (2-0 in league) to get their season going well. But the Lady Fishermen’s games have been stark contrasts.
In the most recent two encounters, they beat South Bend 76-14, powering out to a 54-9 lead at half time.
But coach Ned Bittner’s team had a tougher encounter hosting their other northern neighbors. The winning margin against Raymond was 58-56. “We’ve had multiple girls getting double digits in scoring, which is great to have balance,” Bittner said.
The Fishermen have settled into a 10-player varsity squad led by seniors Olivia McKinstry, Zoey Zuern, Ione Sheldon, Chloe Stringer and Julianna Fleming, who is back playing after recovering from a leg injury. Completing the roster are juniors Natalie Gray and Kaitlyn Banuet, freshman Sophia Bittner and two eighth-graders, Mikaila Warfield and Brooklyn Avalon.
Their coach is optimistic as the pre-Christmas games loom. “We have worked on different line-ups and implementing some new offensive and defensive sets,” he said. “Once we get dialed in, we should continue to improve.”
The girls were heading to Forks Dec. 14 then hosting Valley Dec. 20 followed by Hoquiam Dec. 22.
Asserting himself
The Fishermen boys also crushed South Bend 71-33 then traveled to Raymond and had a tighter contest, prevailing 55-39.
Against South Bend, IHS led 27-16 at the half. Turnovers hurt, and some key players were missing, in part because of the bug sweeping through local schools. But overall, head coach Erick McMillan was pleased.
“Having a shorter rotation this time of year isn't necessarily a bad thing, as I can try different lineup variations and let guys grow into spots that they may not exactly be playing all the time, but the experience will pay off in the future when other guys are out or in foul trouble early,” he said.
“Beckett Turner was able to assert himself in the post against a very physical South Bend team and our guys on the perimeter did a great job of dumping it down to him,” said McMillan. Turner had 30 points and 10 rebounds; Kyle Morris had 15 points and seven rebounds.
“We really worked our press well and created easy looks in transition, Alex West was setting guys up all night on the break as guys were running the floor well; it's really nice having a point guard like Alex who rewards guys the way he does — he's truly a selfless player.”
Derrick Cutting scored nine. “He was also more aggressive tonight and took the open looks he was getting and was able to convert on multiple shots which I was extremely pleased with as he is a kid that usually leaves his mark more on the defensive end,”
It was Turner and Morris on the scoreboard against Raymond with 26 and 23 respectively; West added the other six. The coach was delighted the Fishermen reeled in the Seagulls’ 6-7 post Talon Yearout, who was restricted to four points.
“Although we only had three scorers, the supporting cast of Ethan Hopkins, Derrick Cutting, Jacob Rogers and Logan Kuhn did a good job moving the ball against Raymond's zone defense and played great defense on the other end while owning the boards,” McMillan said.
After their matchup with Forks, the boys travel to Centralia Dec. 19.
‘Big plays’
Raymond figured in Naselle’s schedule, too, with a 57-55 defeat of the Comet girls.
Lauren Katyryniuk continued to lead the scoring for Naselle. She scored 29 in the tightly contested loss to Raymond then returned to the court a day later and scored 25 in a 62-32 win over Washington School for the Deaf.
Raymond’s firepower was led by Karsyn Freeman, who had 30 and Kyndal Koski, who scored 10. Naselle coach Marie Green said the Comets got behind by eight and pulled back well. “It was quite a roller coaster. Both teams came out firing and playing great basketball.”
Kaylin Shrives had 10 rebounds. “Kaylin was amazing on the boards. She had some big plays and came up with some big blocks when we needed a momentum swing,” the coach said. “Lauren really came alive in the second half of the game. She came up with some big shots to keep us in the game.”
The encounter with the School for the Deaf gave opportunities to other NHS players, including Gladys Wilson and Bella Dunagan. “Tonight all the girls that played got a lot of time on the floor. It was nice to see Gladys and Bella D step up with some great shots tonight,” Green said.
The busy month continues with a trip to Columbia Adventist Academy in Battle Ground Dec. 15 and home match-ups with Knappa Dec. 16 and Toledo Dec. 17 (3 p.m.)
Busy wrestlers
Coach Larry Kemmer has his Ilwaco wrestlers focused on improvement.
Next for the team is a Dec. 14 trip to Astoria then a Dec 17 meet at Nestucca. The girls will wrestle Dec. 21 at Hoquiam.
“It’s going to be busy,” Kemmer said. ‘We always like to stay moving and fixing things on our practice days. We will be practicing all through the break. Kids are always excited to compete and get better,”
Senior Bethany Martin was the lone Ilwaco representative at a girls tournament in Warrenton Friday. She placed second, winning one contest and losing one.
The boys team made the same trip Saturday with freshman Jace Linthakhan earning first place at 106 pounds, pinning both of his opponents.
Junior Xavier Smith secured two pins on his way to the final, where he lost. “He wrestled up at weight class at 126 to get the most and best out of this tournament,” Kemmer said.
Freshman Cody Miller, who placed second, and Luis Lopez Mendez, who placed third, both wrestled at 132.
Sophomore Wade Smith placed third at 145 and Marcus Lynch placed second at 220.
Christian Olivio also participated, but suffered a rib injury.
Overall, the Fishermen placed fourth, despite having a small squad available to earn team points.
Naselle items
Naselle boys’ basketball team began the season with a 49-45 loss to Knappa then bounced back with wins over Washington School for the Deaf 77-34 and Firm Foundation School of Battle Ground 67-44.
After facing Mossyrock, next on the schedule is a Dec. 15 trip to Columbia Adventist. Then the boys host Toledo Dec. 17 before hitting the road to play Yakima Tribal Dec. 19. and Dayton Dec. 20.
• Naselle’s Rebekah Wirkkala was selected to coach at the WIAA All State Senior volleyball game in Burlington. Three Comet seniors, Bella Colombo, Kaylin Shrives and Brynn Tarabochia, were selected to play.
