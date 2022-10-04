Bergeson, Colombo named NHS royalty

Homecoming was a happy time at Naselle Friday as the members of the court were able to dress up for the occasion and everyone applauded Clay Bergeson and Bella Colombo as they were named King and Queen. As an added bonus, the football team won 54-6.

 Courtesy Naselle schools

South County high school sports teams continued to create positive news as September concluded, closing out the first month of the fall seasons.

For Ilwaco cross country, Nora Soule stole the show at Adna. The freshman won the 4,000-meter race in 19.03 minutes — a full 20 seconds ahead of her nearest rival from Toledo. It was the first win of her high school career, although she placed second at the Ocosta and Kalama meets.

