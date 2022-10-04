South County high school sports teams continued to create positive news as September concluded, closing out the first month of the fall seasons.
For Ilwaco cross country, Nora Soule stole the show at Adna. The freshman won the 4,000-meter race in 19.03 minutes — a full 20 seconds ahead of her nearest rival from Toledo. It was the first win of her high school career, although she placed second at the Ocosta and Kalama meets.
“Nora ran a very smart race,” said Coach Sarah Taylor. “She stayed with the first couple of girls until the last 400 meters or so. Then she picked up her pace and finished strong.”
Wyse Mulinix maintained his consistent record as the highest-placing Fisherman boy. The sophomore was eighth, a minute behind the winner. Junior Jacob Mathison and sophomore Carter Humphreys had the next-best finishes as Ilwaco placed second in team scoring behind Onalaska.
“Wyse continues to improve as we head into the last half of the season,” Taylor said. “Carter had a very good race. He was able to increase his speed throughout the race and run his second mile faster than his first. The boys ran well as a team. They continue to push each other to perform in races.”
Stats
The squad was hosting their lone home meet Tuesday before gearing up to run at Toledo Oct. 13, their last chance to shine before league Oct. 20 and district Oct. 29.
Now that the mud has been washed away, more details are available of the Ilwaco runners’ success amid the crowded field at the Three-Course Challenge at Camp Rilea near Warrdenton Sept. 24.
When Ilwaco performances were listed among finishers from small schools only, the stats revealed that Mulinix had placed 11th on the hardest course, which junior teammate Vicente Bautista also ran. On the moderate course, Humphreys placed eighth with classmate Sammy Lloyd 12th. On the shorter course, sophomore Moises Mendez Hernandez was fourth and junior Liam Kerwin ninth. Soule placed fifth on the moderate course; sophomore Esther Thomas finished seventh on the shorter course.
‘Improving’
“We've been playing some tough teams, but the girls have been working hard and improving with each game,” said Ilwaco soccer coach Andrew Goodwin after some early disappointments.
Earlier, they had lost 7-1 to Napavine. The bright note was that IHS senior midfielder Chloe Stringer scored in the first half. For the record, the closest loss for the team was 4-3 against Winlock. In that game, junior Kaitlyn Banuet had two goals, one with an assist by senior Ione Sheldon; freshman Juliet Perez scored the other Fishermen goal.
Goodwin’s analysis proved right — because just after making that comment, the Fishermen won 4-1 in a home contest against Forks. The first half was scoreless, although Ilwaco had several shots on goal. There was a flurry of goals in the second, with junior forward Abbie Williams scoring in the 52nd minute, followed by classmate Emily Hernandez Ortega seven minutes later. Williams scored again in the 68th minute, followed by Sheldon a couple of minutes after that. Senior goalkeeper Zoey Zuern made five saves.
“The team as a whole did an excellent job throughout the game of controlling the ball and moving it around the field to create shooting opportunities,” Goodwin said. “With a focus on passing and winning the ball, the team was able to keep Forks on the defensive for the majority of the game.”
After playing Ocosta, the Fishermen travel to Adna Wednesday then host Toutle Lake Friday.
Winners
Naselle celebrated homecoming with a 54-6 football win over Oakville.
The Comets put 32 points on the scoreboard in the first quarter and went into halftime with a 40-6 lead. They added two more scores in the third quarter.
The Comets’ schedule continues with a trip to Auburn to play Muckleshoot Tribal School Friday (kick-off has been moved up to 4 p.m.) then a home game Oct. 14 against Mossyrock.
Naselle volleyball earned three-set victories against Willapa Valley and Pe Ell. Next on the schedule is a trip to Columbia Adventist Oct. 10.
“As long as we stay healthy we should be on track to a great season for this large senior group,” said coach Rebekah Wirkkala.
IHS wins
As the month-end neared. Ilwaco volleyball endured a three-set loss at Ocosta. The Wildcats’ scores were 25-10, 25-7 and 25-18. But the IHS team bounced back two nights later with a home win over Chief Leschi. The Fishermen closed out that victory in three sets.
Looking ahead, the squad has two trips to North County, South Bend on Oct. 6 and Raymond on Oct. 11.
JVs celebrate
Ilwaco football wasn’t so happy. Homecoming fun Friday was dampened by a 38-14 loss to Rainier.
Next for the Fishermen are two road trips. Pe Ell/Willapa Valley on Friday then the consistently strong Napavine Oct. 14.
Not everything has been gloomy for Ilwaco football. Last month, the Fishermen JVs played South County rivals Naselle and earned a 20-14 victory.
