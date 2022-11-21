ILWACO — Julianna Fleming is adamant about her final season in an Ilwaco basketball uniform.
“We have set high goals for ourselves this year — to make it further and to bring back our traditions,” the senior post said. “We want Ilwaco to be a force to be reckoned with!”
Head Coach Ned Bittner is beginning his 19th year as head girls basketball coach.
Ilwaco’s last season, ended in the opening rounds of the District 4 2B playoffs. “Last year was our earliest exit from the post season, going 1-2 at the district tourney,” Bittner said. “We didn’t lose anyone on the team as we had no seniors last season.”
He is feeling positive about the coming campaign, which starts with a home game against Wahkiakum Nov. 30. “We had a great summer basketball season and got a lot better as a team,” the coach said. “We should have a good mix of seniors with experience and younger girls to add some excitement to our team.”
At the core will be four seniors: Fleming and Olivia McKinstry at post and Ione Sheldon and Zoey Zuern as guards.
Opposing coaches will know to expect them. McKinstry and Zuern were selected for the Pacific League all-league second-team last season and Sheldon for the third-team.
Sheldon and Zuern are fresh from playing fall soccer together; McKinstry and Fleming were energetic members of the fall volleyball squad.
As for main rivals, Raymond had a stellar year, placing sixth at state in Spokane last March. League MVP Kyra Gardner was honored as Washington’s top player and her high school career broke Seagull records. But she graduated in June and now wears the No. 12 shirt for the Washington State Cougars. Back, however, is Karsyn Freeman, who was an all-league first team selection as a freshman.
Bittner sees his team in the mix with the Seagulls. “Raymond, Forks, Chief Leschi and Ilwaco should all battle for the Pacific League title,” he said. “All three teams have become our main rivals in league.”
The coach is optimistic. “We are going to continue our tradition and work on connecting with our middle school and youth programs,” he said. “The girls have set some high standards and goals — the first one is to win the Pacific League title.”
Assistant coaches are Lanie Kary, Justin Russell and Monica Sicard.
• One of the most talented players to shine in Ilwaco’s basketball program, Erika Glenn, is playing college basketball for Western Oregon University. Glenn had a serious leg injury in her last high school game before graduating from IHS, and had been working on her recovery. Bittner cheered for Glenn in Olympia as she contributed points to Western’s season-opening 75-69 win over California Polytechnic Humboldt recently.
