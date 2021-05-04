RAINIER — Ilwaco’s girls track team had seven top-three finishes, including a first-place run by Erika Glenn in the 400 meters, and finished third overall out of 18 teams at the District track tournament at Rainier Thursday, April 29. Logan Roush added two feet to his previous pole vault mark to place fifth in the event, the top finish on the Ilwaco boys track team, which tied for 14th.
Glenn won the 400-meter dash in 1:03.63, a full two seconds ahead of Braeden Nissen of Stevenson. She was second in the 200 at 27.31, three-tenths behind Kalama’s Melanie Martinez, and third in the triple jump at 33’7.5”.
Emma Brundage and Sabrina Lessenden put up big performances in the distance runs. Brundage brought home two second-place medals for Ilwaco with a 2:36.39 in the 800 and 5:43.20 in the 1600, setting personal records in both events. Rainier’s Selena Niemi won both these events by under two seconds.
Ilwaco’s Sabrina Lessenden was second in the 3200 at 13:39.16, with Niemi again taking first. Northwest Christian’s Sarah Livingston was third at all three events. In the Pacific League race in Raymond the previous week, Livingston had edged Lessenden by just 14 hundredths in the 3200 as both set personal bests. She had also edged Brundage by .53 in the 800, while trailing Brundage in the 1600.
For the boys team, Roush and Michael Rodda both made it to Districts in multiple events. Rodda had qualified at the league championship with a third-place shot put and a fifth-place javelin throw. At Rainier, Rodda was eighth in the shot put at 37’3” and 12th in the javelin at 91’7.5”.
Roush tied for sixth in the high jump at 5’2”, short of his personal-best of 5’6. But in the pole vault, an event in which he was competing for only the second time, he soared to ten feet, good for fifth place. That made him the eighth-best pole vaulter in 2B in Washington this year. His previous vault came at a home meet earlier this month; he took second at the event with an eight-foot vault.
Junior Taylor Dillon capped her sensational first season of track and field with a big day in the throwing events. She placed second in the shot put at 35’2” after winning the league title the previous week. She was tenth in the discus at 65’9” after winning league with a 104’1” throw in Raymond. Dillon came in ninth in the javelin throw at 79 feet.
Abby Knopski took seventh in the triple jump at 31’8.75”. It was a season-best mark after she had qualified with a 30’2.5” mark at Raymond.
Knopski and Lessenden were also a part of all three relay teams for the Ilwaco girls, which had swept the league championship the previous week and were in the top three at District. Brundage and Tazlina Thomas joined them in taking second in the 4x400. Thomas and Tiana Ramsey joined them to take third in the 4x100. Ramsey and Glenn ran with the third-place 4x2 team.
Thomas was Ilwaco’s top sprinter, making District with a third-place mark at Raymond and then taking eighth at District (13.86). At Rainier she added an eighth-place long jump of 14’0.75”.
Ramsey joined Glenn in competing in the District 200-meter race after finishing third at the league meet. Ramsey placed sixth at Rainier with a season-best time of 29.6.
Alaina Judd joined Brundage in the 1600, placing tenth at 7:45.78.
Ayden Woodby shattered his personal record with a 56.18-second 400-meter run, placing seventh. He also joined Cory Morrison, Rodda, and Aidyn Cohen-Tjaden on the 4x100 meter relay team, which fell behind when a North Beach runner got in their way.
“The boys 4x100 was good through the first two exchanges, then another runner stepped in front of (Rodda). He had to stop and start again. That ended up putting us behind the rest of the teams.”
Ilwaco settled for seventh in the relay, ahead only of disqualified North Beach.
Morrison added an 11th-place javelin throw of 98’10”.
State Rankings
Kyra Gardner of Raymond was the star of the event, winning the 100-meter hurdles, the high jump, the long jump and the triple jump. In a year with no State tournament, she finished the season with the top marks in 2B in the high jump and long jump, and second best in the hurdles and triple jump.
Taylor Dillon had Ilwaco’s best placing on the state leaderboard, as her top shot put of 36’1” on April 15 put her third in 2B. Toledo’s Stacie Spahr was first with a 37’6” shot put at the Central League championship April 23, but placed third at Rainier at 32’5”. Wahkiakum’s Kamryn Watkins peaked at the right time, beating them both at District with a personal-best 36’1”, the fourth-best mark in 2B this season. Asotin’s Haylee Appleford finished second on the leaderboard with a 37-foot shot put earlier this month.
Erika Glenn’s 27.31-second 200-meter run Thursday gave her the fifth-best mark in the Washington 2B this year. The District-winning 200-meter run by Melanie Martinez placed her third on the leaderboard. Glenn also finished the season in fifth place in the 400-meters.
Naselle’s Emma Colombo finished with the state’s best javelin throw in 1B, a personal-best 109’11” throw at District on April 21. Second best was a 106’4” throw by Lauryn McGough (Willapa Valley) at the same event. Colombo was the subject of a Patrick Webb profile in the Observer last month, which noted that Covid prevented State track events from being held her junior or senior year, thwarting her aspirations for a State javelin championship. By winning District with a 1B season-best mark, she came as close as was possible this year to earning that title.
Teammate Echo Cenci finished the year as one of 1B’s best all-around track athletes. She had the season’s third-best 100-meter hurdles mark, sixth-best marks in the 100, 200 and 400, and seventh-best triple jump. Trenton Stephens was prominent on the Washington 1B boys season leaderboard, coming in second in the triple jump, fourth in the long jump, third in the high jump, and fourth in the 200 meters.
