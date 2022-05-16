RAYMOND — Ilwaco track athletes put in commendable performances at the Pacific League meet May 13. The girls team placed fourth; the boys placed seventh.
The meet was dominated by North Beach which won the boys’ team title by a wide margin over Ocosta and hosts Raymond and won the girls’ title ahead of Raymond and Forks.
Three Ilwaco seniors whose enthusiasm for running was demonstrated during fall cross country season, continued to post good results.
Tazlina Thomas was second in the triple jump and third in the 100 meters, Sabrina Lessenden was second in the 800m and 3200m, and Emma Brundage placed second in the 1600m.
The trio teamed with freshman Mya Cunningham to place second in the 4x400m relay. Cunningham also placed fourth in the 400m.
Esther Thomas was third in the pole vault and Kaylee Barnett placed fourth in the shot put. They combined with Abbiegail Williams and Sara Limbocker to finish fourth in the 4x200m relay.
For the boys, senior Logan Roush was second in the long jump and third in the pole vault. Junior Ayden Woodby was second in the 400m and third in the 200m.
Roush and Woodby teamed with sophomores Moises Mendez-Hernandez and Jacob Mathison to place fourth in the 4x400m relay.
Next for Ilwaco is the 2B District meet May 20 in Chehalis.
• The stellar high school sports career of Kyra Gardner of Raymond continued at the meet. Gardner was featured in the Chinook Observer March 16 for her basketball prowess. Friday she won the high jump, triple jump and 100m hurdles. The WIAA state track meet has not been held for two years because of the covid disruption; Gardner was 2B state high jump champion in 2019.
