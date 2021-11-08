Senior Emma Brundage rounds the turn en route to a 17th-place finish in the 2021 WIAA 2B state cross country championships in Pasco. Brundage was in 20th when she found extra energy to pass three girls on the way to the finish line.
PATRICK WEBB
Sabrina Lessenden of Ilwaco placed 24th in the WIAA 2B state cross country championships.
PASCO — Two Ilwaco senior girls concluded their cross country careers with satisfying races Saturday.
Emma Brundage placed 17th in a time of 21.31.0.
“I was hoping for a top-20 finish,” she said. Early on she was in 25th, then moved up to 20th after two miles. “I was just looking at each person in front,” she said, recalling how she overtook three runners in the last phase. “I had good luck at the end.”
Her senior season included the joy of winning her home Black Lake meet, placing well in every race, and hitting her target — fifth at district — to book a slot at Pasco. “I am really happy we were able to do state this year,” said Brundage, who had run at the Sun Willows Golf Course course twice before.
Teammate Sabrina Lessenden, who was sixth at District, was 24th in 21:46.0, overtaking two runners in the final part of the race. It was her first race on the Pasco course. As she caught her breath afterward, she was all smiles. “It was challenging, but it’s such a good course,” she said. “I just feel comfortable — I am content with how I finished.”
Coach Sarah Taylor praised the pair.
“I couldn’t be happier. They both ran really well and smart races. They didn’t go out too fast,” she said. “They picked girls off — which is awesome. The rolling hills are deceptively challenging.”
The girls 2B race was won by Chloe Overberg of Asotin in 18:36.0. The senior was a whopping 1 minute 4 seconds ahead of the next finisher; her school team placed fifth. Pope John Paul II of Lacey retained the team title which its students won in 2019. The manner in which covid delayed and cut back the 2020 season meant there was no team trophy awarded for that year.
Madison Ingram, the freshman from Northwest Christian at Lacey who won Ilwaco’s league and district meets, placed third at state.
Two other Pacific County high school students participated Saturday. Freshman Jasmine Solso of Willapa Valley finished 39th with 22:42.40. Raymond junior Genevieve Sarich was 51st in 24.15.0.
