Kenneth Sheldon, a Class of 2015 Ilwaco High School graduate, will play at the NCAA Division III men’s golf tournament for Willamette University after helping the team win the Northwest Conference title April 27-28. The team championship for Division III will be May 14-17 in Nicholasville, Kentucky.
Sheldon shot 153 over 36 holes at the conference championship at Wine Valley Country Club in Walla Walla April 27-28, tying for eighth place. Willamette won the event by nine strokes over George Fox University.
Willamette will be one of 42 teams competing at the D-III tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.