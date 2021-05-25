ILWACO — The 2021 Pacific League Baseball All-League Team includes several Ilwaco High School players.
IHS senior Dylan Simonson made the first team. Named to the second team were seniors Nate Hopkins and Jackson Wilkin, and sophomore Alex Hillard.
All-Academic Team honorees from Ilwaco were Ryan Morris, Jacob Rogers, Kaemon Sawa and Daniel Smith.
Colby Scheuber, an Ocosta senior, was named league most valuable player and Jason Richard of Forks was coach of the year.
