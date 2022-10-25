The Ilwaco boys cross country team earned the league championship at the Ocosta meet Thursday and had a happy bus ride home. The tiebreaker with Forks, whose runners finished with identical team scores, was Fisherman Sammy Lloyd who crossed the finish line in 19th place. He will join teammates Jacob Mathison, Carter Humphreys, Wyse Mulinix, Moises Mendez-Hernandez, Alex Valencia and Vicente Bautista at District Oct. 29.
The Ilwaco boys cross country team earned the league championship at the Ocosta meet Thursday and had a happy bus ride home. The tiebreaker with Forks, whose runners finished with identical team scores, was Fisherman Sammy Lloyd who crossed the finish line in 19th place. He will join teammates Jacob Mathison, Carter Humphreys, Wyse Mulinix, Moises Mendez-Hernandez, Alex Valencia and Vicente Bautista at District Oct. 29.
When scorekeepers added up the Ilwaco and Forks boys’ scores at the conclusion of the league meet at Ocosta Thursday, they tallied the top five finishers.
Junior Jacob Mathison, who placed fourth, had his best finish of the season. The North Beach winner had a time of 18:34; Mathison’s was 19:43.2, a personal best.
Sophomore Carter Humphreys ran in seventh, with Wyse Mulinix in eighth. Not far behind them were their classmates Moises Mendez-Hernandez and Alex Valencia.
But Forks runners had done well, placing second, fifth and sixth. The Fishermen and Spartans were tied at 40 points.
The rules meant meet officials would look to the sixth team member’s time.
Take a bow, Sammy Lloyd.
The sophomore finished 19th in a time of 22:00.7, six seconds ahead of junior teammate Vicente Bautista. And that clinched the league title.
The seven top finishers will comprise the varsity squad for the District meet at Rainier Oct. 29, with JV runners as alternates in case of injuries. They will be trying to qualify to run at state in Pasco the following weekend.
For the girls, freshman Nora Soule, who has demonstrated consistency all season, placed fifth. Sophomore Esther Thomas also ran. Both will advance to the District meet.
Coach Sarah Taylor commended the effort.
“Jacob ran very well at the League meet. He had a big season PR,” she said. “Carter, Moises, Alex, Sammy, Vicente, Paul (Kuhn), Nora and Esther all ran their best races of the season.
“The Ocosta course is fairly flat with a few minor hills. The weather was a bit overcast, but not cold. It was really perfect running conditions.”
The meet was an additional cause for celebration for Taylor and Hilltop coach Jake Gold. Ilwaco seventh-grader Elsa Linquist won the 2500-meter middle school race, one minute ahead of her nearest challenger. It followed a third-place finish at Toledo the prior week.
“She had an outstanding race at her final meet of the season,” Taylor said.
