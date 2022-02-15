ADNA — Ilwaco wrestler Chris Lake is returning to state.
He qualified for the WIAA Mat Classic by earning second place in the 152-pound weight class at the regional tournament Saturday.
Seven other Fishermen wrestlers competed for the opportunity to advance to the 1B-2B WIAA state championship at the Tacoma Dome Feb. 18-19.
Traveling with him will be sophomore Xavier Smith, who placed fourth in the 120-pound weight class. The top three from regionals advance automatically, but the fourth-place wrestler is named as an alternate with the chance to compete at state if a wrestler in his class drops out or does not make weight.
Lake defeated the No. 1 seed Robert Reed of Concrete High School and had another win before falling to a 6-2 decision against Tristan Ridley of Adna.
Head coach Larry Kemmer commended his commitment. “Chris is like our rock. We always know he will do well,” he said. “If he happens to lose, he always charges back. If he loses, he comes off the mat with his head held high.”
Two seniors closed out their Ilwaco wrestling careers with solid performances — and wrestled each other to determine their final placement. For the record, Gabriel McCargish placed fifth and Noah Cherry sixth in the 160-pound weight class.
“They are great teammates and have worked their tails off,” said Kemmer. The two were freshmen when he moved up to become head coach. “They were in a tough weight class and I am not at all disappointed.”
Kemmer said the final match ended with a memorable moment. “They went at each other just like they would a drill in practice and both scored points. When they were done, they shook hands and had a hug.”
The fourth IHS senior, Alex Schock, had advanced to regionals at 195 pounds but suffered a sprained ankle.
Two underclassmen placed creditably. Marcus Lynch was fifth at 195 pounds and Wade Smith was sixth at 138. “They are both good kids who worked hard and were greatly improved,” Kemmer said.
Ilwaco’s lone female representative at regionals, junior Bethany Martin, wrestled in the 190-pound bracket at Aberdeen Saturday, but did not place.
Kemmer is pumped about his team’s Tacoma trip.
“I am always excited to go,” he said. Fishermen team members will join fans in the upper level looking down on the spectacle of simultaneous action on multiple mats spread on the surface of the Tacoma Dome. “It is so much fun, regardless of whether you win or lose. And just to have the younger kids see it — in puts a fire in them for next year.”
He is optimistic about his contender. As a sophomore, Lake placed fifth at the Mat Classic in 2020, which took place three weeks before covid restrictions changed everything. Lake, wrestling at 138 pounds, lost to the eventual champion, Colin Silverthorn of Tonasket, who helped his school to another 2B team title.
WIAA postponed and rescheduled sports throughout the worst months of the pandemic. Because wrestling is the closest-contact sport, there was no state tournament in 2021.
“I think he has got a definite shot,” Kemmer said.
