Ilwaco wrestlers had a long journey to Forks — and much to celebrate on the way home.
Head Coach Larry Kemmer was thrilled with the outcome. The girls team placed third, with only four scoring wrestlers; the boys’ team was fifth, with only seven scoring competitors.
“All in all it was a good opener for Ilwaco with almost all winning at least one match to start the season,” Kemmer said. “It’s a long season and we have a long way to go with a lot of promise in our team. I’m very proud of how well we all did. It is always kind of nerve-wracking going into our first meet for both wrestlers and coaches. It’s good to have this under our belt.”
Bethany Martin began her senior season winning the 235-pound class. Two Ilwaco girls placed second, Abigail Doan at 105 and Breanna Wall at 135. Bailey Womack placed third at 120.
For the boys, Xavier Smith won the 120-pound division and Cody Miller placed second at 132. Jace Linthakhan was third at 106. Three wrestlers placed fourth in their weight classes, Luis Mendez at 132, Wade Smith at 152 and Marcus Lynch at 220. Six-place finishes were recorded by Ezekiel Sanchez at 138 and Christian Olivio at 170.
Next for the Fishermen is the Warrenton Tournament Dec. 9-10 then a trip to Astoria Dec. 14.
Split decision
Naselle girls experienced the highs and lows in consecutive basketball games. They started with a 65-35 win against Knappa then traveled to Cathlamet and lost 58-38.
Coach Marie Green scheduled their season opener hosting Knappa, a school she used to coach. Naselle rocketed out to a 17-4 lead as the first quarter ended and didn’t let up.
“The girls came out on fire. We were shifting well in defense and applying pressure throughout the game,” Green said. Seniors Brynn Tarabochia, with 19 points and 11 rebounds, and Lauren Katyryniuk, with 23 points and five steals, led the way. “Brynn came out on fire with a couple 3s in the first half. Lauren was aggressive getting to the rim.”
Bella Colombo added 11 points, plus five assists and five rebounds. Kaylin Shrives had seven rebounds and three steals. Brooke Davis and Bella Dunagan contributed to the success.
Wahkiakum, a 2B school, was a different proposition. The Ilwaco girls had opened their season with a 49-46 win over the Mules, propelled by eighth-grader Mikaila Warfield’s 16 points.
At Cathlamet, Green said the Comets began well. They went into the break 27-25 down.
“After halftime, Wahkiakum adjusted to our defense and started getting better looks at the hoop,” the coach said. *We started making a few mistakes here and there and Wahkiakum took advantage. I was proud of the girls to continue to fight and chip away, even though we didn’t get the outcome we wanted.”
Colombo was team-high scorer, again with 11 points; Shrives had 11 rebounds.
After hosting Raymond and a trip to the Washington School for the Deaf, next on the schedule are three more road trips, to Mary M. Knight School Dec. 9, Knappa Dec. 10 then rivals Mossyrock Dec. 12.
Naselle boys delayed their opening game. They will host Firm Foundation, a Battle Ground church school team, Thursday while gearing up to host Mossyrock Dec. 13.
Bell rings
In WIAA high school football news, previously undefeated and top-ranked Odessa, which defeated Naselle by two points, was itself defeated by No.5-ranked Liberty Bell of Winthrop 70-24 in a semifinal. The loss advanced Liberty Bell into Saturday’s 1B final against No. 2 Neah Bay, which had defeated Liberty Christian 82-24 in its semi. Saturday, Liberty Bell beat Neah Bay 50-12 to lift the trophy. (Naselle had lost to Neah Bay 58-20 earlier in the season.)
In the 2B championship game, it was a battle between No. 1-ranked Napavine and No.2- ranked Okanogan. The westside team prevailed 41-27. Okanogan had defeated the combined PeEll-Willapa Valley team 42-14 in the semifinal; Raymond-South Bend had advanced to the quarterfinals, but lost to PeEll-Valley.
Other finals: 1A, Royal beat Mount Baker 35-20; 2A, Lynden beat North Kitsap 31-24; 3A, Yelm beat Eastside Catholic 20-13; and 4A, Lake Stevens beat Kennedy Catholic 24-22.
