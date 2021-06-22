ILWACO — Ilwaco High School wrestlers overcame the logistical challenges of a covid-compressed spring season and racked up impressive performances.
Senior Mikey Rodda “was our first ever to complete a season undefeated. Although it was short, all the same he finished without a loss,” head coach Larry Kemmer said.
Keegan Kemmer finished his high school career with more than 100 wins.
Ilwaco finished the wrestling season in competition on June 9, with nine of 12 kids placing in the top-four in their weights. As a team, IHS placed second in Pacific League 2B.
These were the top winners, with their weight class and place:
• Danner Walters 106, 2nd
• Tanner Brasket 126, 4th
• Sam Stark 138, 4th
• Chris Lake 145, 4th
• Keegan Kemmer 160, 1st
• Cory Morrison 170, 4th
• Aidyn Cohen-Tjaden 182, 3rd
• Mikey Rodda 285, 1st, undefeated 14-0
• Bethany Martin 190, 4th — Martin was the only female wrestling team member to finish the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.