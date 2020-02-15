MONTESANO – Erika Glenn had 23 points and 15 rebounds in Ilwaco's 42-26 victory over Adna in District quarterfinals. Ilwaco will take on Wahkiakum in Kelso in semifinals Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Ilwaco 42, Adna 26
Aaron Mead
Aaron Mead is a sports writer for the Chinook Observer. Contact him at 360-642-8181 or aaroncmead@gmail.com.
