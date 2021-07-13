CAMAS — Ilwaco Babe Ruth’s 2021 15U division team, coached by Brett Hopkins and Chris Patana, has been turning in phenomenal performances this summer.
They are the Southwest Washington State Champions, having won against the Camas/Washougal Brewers at Louis Block Park in Camas during the July 9-11 tournament.
They next move on to the 2021 Pacific Northwest 13-15 Babe Ruth Regional Tournament in Kelso, July 25-31 at Rister Stadium. The winner of that tournament advances to the World Series in Eagle Pass, Texas.
The Pacific Northwest regional tourney opening ceremony is set for 4:30-5:30 p.m. on July 25 and play is July 26-31. Ilwaco is in the National Division and will have its first game on July 27 at 4 p.m. vs. Idaho. Ilwaco is known as “Southwest Washington” in the tournament.
They will play again on July 28 at 4 p.m. vs. West Montana; July 29 at 4 p.m. vs. South Oregon; and July 30 at 4 p.m. vs. South Washington.
First and Second place in the National and American divisions will play Saturday, July 31. Single elimination round. More information here: pnwbaberuth.com/uploads/2021pnw15upacket.pdf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.