VANCOUVER — Ilwaco dropped both games of its season-opening double-header at the Max Beatty Invitational in Vancouver Saturday, March 9, losing 9-2 to Fort Vancouver and 16-6 to Columbia-White Salmon.
Landin Frank got Ilwaco’s first hit of the season, a line-drive double off the left-center-field wall, and the Fishermen loaded the bases in each of the first two innings against the Trappers of Fort Vancouver. But Ilwaco stranded all six runners, while the Trappers jumped on top with two runs in the first inning and six more in the second.
Ilwaco kept it close most of the way against the Columbia-White Salmon Bruins, who finished 9-3 in the 1A Trico League last season. Ilwaco trailed just 7-6 going into the fifth inning before the Bruins pulled away with a nine-run inning.
