Ilwaco sophomore guard Kyle Morris (2) rises for a layup against Naselle. Morris scored a game-high 29 points. “We know he can shoot and he showed that against Naselle,” summed Ilwaco coach Bob Enos regarding the 5’10 sophomore guard.
Ilwaco players Beckett Turner (32), Sam Glenn (33) and Jaden Turner (10) converge on Naselle junior guard Kolten Lindstrom (14). The Ilwaco team made a concerted effort to contain the sharpshooting guard. ”We had a game plan to let a couple of Naselle players shoot from outside and not allow them to drive into the lane and to not allow Lindstrom to get good looks from beyond the arc,” Enos said.
NASELLE — Ilwaco guard Kyle Morris unleashed a first-quarter scoring barrage that buried a determined Naselle team on their home court.
Morris drilled three first-quarter three pointers as an undefeated Ilwaco team raced to an early 15-2 lead, a hole that Naselle couldn’t dig out of, culminating in an 89-51 Fishermen victory in Naselle.
“We know he can shoot and he showed that against Naselle,” summed Ilwaco coach Bob Enos regarding the 5’10” sophomore guard.
The Comets, featuring a host of athletes that made a deep run into the state playoffs in football, showed resilience in the face of a blistering Fishermen offensive attack. Naselle junior power forward Clay Bergeson closed the gap with six straight points, drawing the Comets within single digits (21-13) after the first quarter.
It would be as close as the Comets would come after Naselle went ice-cold in the second quarter as Ilwaco clamped down defensively.
“We had a game plan to let a couple of Naselle players shoot from outside and not allow them to drive into the lane and to not allow Lindstrom to get good looks from beyond the arc,” Enos said.
The Comets struggled to find a rhythm in the second period, helping spark a Fishermen scoring deluge that ended with a Jaden Turner step-back three-pointer that gave Ilwaco a commanding 52-24 lead.
Both teams emptied the bench in the second half, with several underclassmen seeing significant time.
Kyle Morris finished with a game-high 29 points, followed by teammate Beckett Turner with 20 points.
Bergeson scored a team high 21-points for Naselle, including seven three pointers.
Ilwaco (7-0 overall, 4-0 in 2B Pacific play) will next host Montesano (1-7) before starting January with a gauntlet of games against Ocosta (3-3), Napavine (3-1) and Chief Leschi (6-0), currently 1st place in the 2B Pacific League.
