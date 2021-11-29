ILWACO — Bob Enos begins the 2021-22 basketball season with more than a modicum of happiness.
For his 45th season coaching basketball, he has 30 players turning out — and his top six Ilwaco players are all returning.
“After the shortened season last spring due to covid protocols, we are looking forward to competing in a bit more normal season, with true district and state tournaments,” he said.
The shorter, later season consisted of just 13 games. “We were just starting to reach our potential at the conclusion of our season.”
Senior guard Jaden Turner was first team all-league. He returns with classmate Sam Glenn, a post who was third team all-league.
With them will be junior point guard Alex West and two sophomores, Beckett Turner, a wing who was second team all-league, and Kyle Morris, a guard. Ilwaco’s sixth man last year was Sam Needham, a sophomore post.
“Our varsity players are enthusiastic about the upcoming season. They have done a lot in the off seasons to improve and bond as a team,” said Enos.
Players joining the varsity team this year include Joey Fitzgerald, a senior guard who played mostly JV last year after joining the team late, and Lucas Hart, a senior post bringing prior experience.
Some sophomores who were lured away from the basketball court last season by the simultaneous Senior Babe Ruth baseball games are back on the bench. Enos said they may see action once they have picked up his system.
“Offensively we will run a secondary break style, trying to push the ball up the floor in transition,” he said. “Defensively we will adjust to what suits our team the best, but I prefer man-to-man. We will also be pressing some.”
In the Pacific 2B League, Ilwaco will be vying with Forks and Raymond for top spot, but Enos said Northwest Christian in Lacey and Chief Leschi may pose a threat, with Ocosta, which saw limited playing time last season.
Games begin with trips to Naselle Dec. 3 and Valley Dec. 6 before the first home games against South Bend Dec. 8 and Raymond Dec. 10.
Assisting Enos will be JV coach Eric McMillan and volunteer coach Brady Turner; Ilwaco Middle School coaches are Nathan Needham and Chris Hill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.