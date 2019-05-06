LONGVIEW – Ilwaco took second behind Wahkiakum at a five-team tournament hosted by Three Rivers Christian Wednesday, May 1. Ilwaco finished with a score of 200 to 175 for Wahkiakum, beating Kelso, Three Rivers and Adna.
Ethan Knopski was on his game for the Fishermen, overcoming a couple of holes where he got stuck in high grass to shoot a 48 at the nine-hole event.
Wahkiakum’s Logan LeBerge and Tyler St. Ogne tied for first at 39, four over par, while Ilwaco’s Blake Kukula had an off day putting and finished at 43.
Charlie Short shot 53, and Tenyson Ramsey contributed a 56.
