Ilwaco boys did the double over Raymond. They beat the Seagulls 55-39 on the road early in the season and won 71-47 in their home gym last week.
The scoreboard operator was kept busy by Kyle Morris with 26 points (18 in the first half) and Beckett Turner with 22 (19 in the second); they also led the team in rebounding with eight and nine, respectively.
Ilwaco held a 29-21 lead at the half. Coach Eric McMillan said he made adjustments to their defense and were able to “really step on the gas” when play resumed.
“Alex West really hit some big shots for us in the second half, two were pretty deep threes, and attacked the Raymond defense on drives to kick to the open man,” the coach said. West finished with 11 points and led with eight assists.
“Sam Needham also did a good job operating at the high post, as he was looking to facilitate when the defense crashed down on him, which allowed him to also flash to open spots on the block to take advantage of the out-of-position defense.” McMillan said. Needham scored 11.
Two days later, the boys traveled the 177 miles to Forks and enjoyed a 58-41 win. The away victory was especially celebrated because the IHS pep band had, coincidentally, scheduled an educational field trip to Clallam County and was able to share in the excitement.
Next on the boys’ calendar is a trip to Ocosta Jan. 27, a team they beat 65-51 earlier in the month. They then host Chief Leschi Jan. 31. The Fishermen’s Jan. 5 trip to Puyallup resulted in a 61-54 loss.
Split results
Ilwaco girls split their games last week. In December, they narrowly defeated Raymond at home. But they fell 54-44 on the road as the Seagulls’ talented sophomore Karsyn Freeman tossed in 27 points. But they won versus Forks; see story on page A10.
NHS seniors
Naselle boys continued their rollercoaster season twice last week, enjoying a 85-53 win over Battle Ground Christian school Firm Foundation, but then falling to Mossyrock, 59-51.
After hosting Columbia Adventist Academy, the Comets have three road trips. They will travel to Willapa Valley Jan. 26 before going to Winlock Jan. 28 (1:30 p.m.) and Pe Ell Jan. 31.
Naselle’s senior night Feb. 2 will be a home doubleheader against Three Rivers Christian School from Longview. The night’s celebrations begin with the girls’ squad being honored at their 6 p.m. game, followed by the boys’ final regular season game.
After beginning with Taholah on the schedule, the girls are set to host Ocosta Jan. 26. They beat the Wildcats 78-30 as the year began. Next they will travel to Puyallup Jan. 30 to face Chief Leschi, a team they beat 73-49 earlier in the month to record Coach Ned Bittner’s 300th career win.
‘Brawl’ looms
Ilwaco’s wrestling squad, still hit hard by illnesses, hit the road for two opportunities to test their skills last week.
Marcus Lynch led the way at a league mix and match in Forks with two wins and one loss at 195 pounds.
Senior Bethany Martin spilt her matches at 235. Luis Lopez Mendez at 120 pounds and Cody Miller at 126 won one bout each. Jace Linthakhan (106) and Christian Olivio (152) also participated.
Results were brighter at a tournament in Raymond. Miller wrestled in the 132-pound division and placed third with a 4-1 record. Linthakhan and Lopez Mendez placed fourth in their weight divisions, both with 4-2 records. Lynch also tallied one win. Olivio (at 145) and Martin also competed.
The wrestlers were beginning the week at Napavine before gearing up to host 12 teams from around the state for the “Beach Brawl” Jan. 28 in the Ilwaco gym. Those involved in staging the event demonstrate the epitome of the concept of “it takes a village.”
“It is a lot of work, but always worth it,” said coach Larry Kemmer. Team families plus parents whose wrestlers have graduated are recruited to help; local businesses give generously. “This is our one big fundraising event of the season. It covers the cost of all our travel and tournaments for the year.”
