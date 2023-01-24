Dylan Pelas

Dylan Pelas is a 5-10 guard who has figured in Ilwaco’s basketball success this season. Coach Eric McMillan has called the freshman “a defensive dynamo.”

 PATRICK WEBB

Ilwaco boys did the double over Raymond. They beat the Seagulls 55-39 on the road early in the season and won 71-47 in their home gym last week.

The scoreboard operator was kept busy by Kyle Morris with 26 points (18 in the first half) and Beckett Turner with 22 (19 in the second); they also led the team in rebounding with eight and nine, respectively.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.