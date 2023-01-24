Dylan Pelas

Dylan Pelas is a 5-10 guard who has figured in Ilwaco’s basketball success this season. Coach Eric McMillan has called the freshman “a defensive dynamo.”

 PATRICK WEBB

Naselle girls went to Mossyrock hoping for a better outcome than December’s 62-25 home loss.

Last week’s game was an 89-54 loss, but Comet Aubrey Katyryniuk had her best tally of the season. “Aubrey came alive for us tonight,” enthused Coach Marie Green. “Season high of 26 for her with five 3s. She shot so well and with so much confidence.”

