Ilwaco High School fall cheerleading squad

The Ilwaco High School fall cheerleading squad consists of, back row left to right, Rachel Mower, Milly Gustafson, Chloe Star, Hailey Hightower and Miette Chlouber. Captain Kaitlyn Fisher Pinto is in front. Coach is Kelly Velez.

 PATRICK WEBB

Ilwaco High School’s cheerleaders exist in a state of perpetual enthusiasm.

“I’m excited,” said Hailey Hightower, a sophomore who is new to the six-member fall squad.

Ilwaco High School fall cheerleading squad captain Kaitlyn Fisher Pinto

Ilwaco High School fall cheerleading squad captain Kaitlyn Fisher Pinto is also an enthusiastic member of the Drama Club. Behind her is sophomore Chloe Star. Both are returning after cheering last year.
Rachel Mower

Rachel Mower is one of three seniors who are spending this fall cheering for Ilwaco High School.
Chloe Star and Kaitlyn Fisher Pinto

New Ilwaco High School cheerleading coach Kelly Velez, left, offers some guidance to Chloe Star and Kaitlyn Fisher Pinto, center. Velez brings many years of dance experience to the role.
Miette Chlouber

Miette Chlouber, an IHS senior, has been working with teammates to create new cheers, mindful of the desire to continue Fishermen traditions.

