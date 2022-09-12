Ilwaco High School’s cheerleaders exist in a state of perpetual enthusiasm.
“I’m excited,” said Hailey Hightower, a sophomore who is new to the six-member fall squad.
Ilwaco High School’s cheerleaders exist in a state of perpetual enthusiasm.
“I’m excited,” said Hailey Hightower, a sophomore who is new to the six-member fall squad.
The girls have been practicing under new coach Kelly Velez, eager to present a positive image and lead the crowd at football games.
Captain is Kaitlyn Fisher Pinto, one of three seniors on the squad. The others are Rachel Mower and Miette Chlouber. Junior Milly Gustafson and sophomore Chloe Star complete the roster.
Star, who cheered last year, savors the camaraderie. “I like that we become like a family,” she said. “We get to show school spirit and help represent the school. We are bringing the spirit!”
Gustafson brings her dance skills from the Maddox Studio in Oregon. She is continuing a three-generation Fishermen tradition. Her mother, Johanna, is a 2003 graduate and her grandparents, Warren and Laurie Hazen, both attended IHS.
Several of today’s Fishermen cheers date back to Gustafson’s mother’s era and before.
The junior believes the cheerleaders can offer a positive voice to provide significant help to the other student athletes. “If everything is going against us, we are still together, trying our best to have fun and still supporting our school and the people we see every day,” she said.
Velez takes over the coaching role from Claire Bruncke, who had to reduce her myriad activities when she took the lead with the Dylan Jude Harrell Community Center.
Velez moved to the Long Beach Peninsula from Arizona about a year ago to work in Surfside. She has about 20 years of dance and dance teaching experience that she is sharing with her team.
At practice, Velez takes the group into the gym and offers them a choice of musical routines which she plays on her phone. Fisher Pinto stands facing front, viewing her teammates in her peripheral vision. She is an enthusiastic leader, calling the cadence with aplomb, always smiling.
Hightower is a picture of concentration. She and the others take their lead from the senior, working together on crisp arm movements and coordinated jumps.
The warm gym is a world away from the Ilwaco football stadium in late fall when the reality of Pacific Northwest weather kicks in.
“It definitely gets really cold,” said Star, “and there are games where we are all soaking wet. But it’s still fun to be out there.”
On hearing this, Chlouber utters a line that instantly becomes part of IHS cheer folklore.
“Hand-warmers are our best friends!”
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.