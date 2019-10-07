MARYSVILLE — Daniel Quintana had the seventh-best time overall and was first among 1B-2A runners in a huge field at the Saturday, Oct. 5 Nike Twilight Invitational cross-country race. Daniel Whiting also placed in the top 50 in the boys’ 1B-2A field, as did Estella Sheldon for the Ilwaco girls.
Quintana’s time of 15:48.1 paced a field of almost 200 1B-2A runners. Kobe Deutscher of Pope John Paul II High School, who took seventh at 1B-2B State last season, was 1.6 seconds behind Quintana to take second Saturday.
Whiting finished in 17:52 to take 34th, 17 spots ahead of his finish the last time he ran the race in 2017. Sheldon, who also last ran the race in 2017, cut 1:25 off her time and moved up 31 spots to take 50th at 21:35.8.
Alex Carper (22:52.9, 90th) and Tazlina Thomas (23:09, 100th) joined Sheldon in the top 100 in the girls’ race. Nisa Mendoza finished in 23:31.8, Emma Brundage had a 23:49.5, Kaytlenn Whelden a 24:26.9, and Daniela Mendez a 26:08.3.
Colton McNabb finished in 18:50.4 for the boys’ team, Brady Rasmussen came in at 19:40.6, Logan Roush followed in 19:48.7, with Logan Simonson at 20:17.
In the boys junior varsity field, Miguel Hernandez finished in 21:33.5, Aiden Auttelet in 21:38.3, Adrienn Gomez-Sanchez had a 22:11.9 and Griffen Cutting ran in 22:13.5.
For the girls’ JV, Alaina Judd had a time of 27:30.7, and Ashley Chang a 30:49.8.
