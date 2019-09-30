TOLEDO — Ilwaco’s cross-country runners ran at Lewis and Clark State Park against four Central League schools Tuesday, Sept. 24.
Daniel Quintana had his third first-place finish in four races, and Estella Sheldon had her third top-four finish of the season.
Sheldon finished third in a field of 22 with a 22:52 time in the 5000-meter race.
Alex Carper was fifth at 23:54, Tazlina Thomas took seventh (24:25), Nisa Mendoza was eighth (24:28) and Daniela Mendez placed 11th (26:55).
Morton-White Pass, which had the second, fourth, sixth and tenth-place runners, edged Ilwaco by a point to win the team race.
Toutle Lake’s Darla Kandoll won the race in 22:21, edging Olyvia Brownell of M-WP.
Quintana finished in 16:48, beating Toledo’s Nicholas Marty by 16 seconds.
Colton McNabb came in twelfth in the field of 35 runners with a 20:15 mark.
Other Ilwaco times: Brady Rasmussen (20:50), Logan Simonson (21:07), Adrienn Gomez-Sanchez (21:54), Griffen Cutting (22:05), Miguel Hernandez (22:10), Patrick Reddy (28:36).
Ilwaco will host the Black Lake race Thursday, Oct. 3 at 3:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.