First-year head coach A.J. Smith has been pleased with the progress early in the season. “We have 22 girls with quite a bit of talent. We have solid pitching and we are getting better every day with offense, defense and base-running," he said.
LUKE WHITTAKER
A.J. Smith, Ocean Beach School District’s athletic director, has taken over as head coach. “I am excited,” said Smith, welcoming a huge turnout with strong returning talent.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Olivia McKinstry, who can pitch and play first base, will also be counted on for her offense this season for the Lady Fishermen.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Larry Kemmer, pictured, Randy Bloom, Gordon Dilley, Lanie Kary and Monica Sicard have all “stepped up to the plate” to share their expertise as assistant coaches.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Mikayla Warfield takes batting practice Thursday, March 9.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Ilwaco varsity softball players took batting practice indoors last week due to wet field conditions.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Lady Fishermen softball players practice last week in Ilwaco.
Ilwaco softball is working to improve on last season.
They returned to a “normal” schedule after the covid restrictions, but were ousted by Toledo in the first round of Districts, having finished fifth in the nine-team Pacific 2B league standings with a 7-12 record.
A.J. Smith, Ocean Beach School District's athletic director, has taken over as head coach.
And he has help. Larry Kemmer, Randy Bloom, Gordon Dilley, Lanie Kary and Monica Sicard have all “stepped up to the plate” to share their expertise as assistant coaches.
"I am excited," said Smith, welcoming a huge turnout. "We have 22 girls with quite a bit of talent. We have solid pitching and we are getting better every day with offense, defense and base-running."
The good news is IHS only lost two seniors from last year. But the 2022 captains were key performers, catcher Lindsy Agee and first basemen Kaysha Cadinha.
Among this year’s returning players are Olivia McKinstry, who can pitch and play first base, Miette Chlouber, who can play catcher or in the outfield, and Megan Dille and Justyce Patana, who both pitch and play in the infield. Smith identified as good prospects Emily Morris, a catcher and outfielder, and infielder Brianna Warfield.
The schedule presents at least two late challenges. Ilwaco travels to Pe Ell April 25 and hosts Forks May 2. Both games are doubleheaders.
Pe Ell/Willapa Valley has a rich softball heritage. The school was state champions in 2017, third in 2018 and second in 2019. Last year they were WIAA champs again, not allowing any runs during the entire state tournament and walloping Adna 11-0 in the final. Forks moved up to 2B a couple of years ago. They were defeated at state by Adna, but battled back with three wins in the consolation bracket to place third. Raymond and South Bend joined forces, making them tougher than prior years, the coach added.
The season was starting with three home games, a double header against Raymond before a May 17 game against Astoria and a March 21 doubleheader against North Beach. Ocosta went to state 2017-2019, but missed out last year. A trip north for a doubleheader against the Wildcats is on the Fishermen schedule for March 28.
