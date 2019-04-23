Ilwaco scored five second-half goals in a 6-2 win over the Raymond-South Bend Riptide, the first win in history for the first-year program. The team from across the bay scored first, but Ilwaco got the next six goals.
Ethan Personius scored on a long pass from John Glenn to tie the game at one in the first half. Ilwaco gained momentum, but some tough stops by the Riptide goalkeeper kept it tied through halftime. Ilwaco completely dominated the second half, scoring five straight goals to take a 6-1 lead. Brandon Duke and Jaden Turner each scored twice, and John Glenn made a penalty kick from about 70 feet out.
