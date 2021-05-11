ILWACO — Erika Glenn scored 15 first-quarter points on her way to a 30-point night as Ilwaco hammered South Bend 65-18 in the season opener Tuesday, May 4.
The Lady Fishermen started two seniors in the back court: Tiana Ramsey, is in her second year as starting point guard. Glenn is at the other guard spot: Division II Western Oregon, where she committed, aptly calls her a “combo guard” because she will create layups for herself or her teammates with equal dexterity. Ione Sheldon, one of many sophomores playing varsity for the first time, got the start on the wing. Six-footer Juliana Fleming, also up from JV, joined 5’10” sophomore returning starter Olivia McKinstry in the front-court, giving the Fishermen their biggest frontline in years.
Ramsey and Glenn had very little practice time with their young teammates, most of whom are new to varsity. They each competed at District track the previous Thursday, and so only had practices the Friday and Monday prior to the game.
“We went to practices, but we couldn’t participate (until Friday) because we were still in another sport,” said Ramsey, who scored 12 points.
Still, Ilwaco was rolling early in pursuit of a seventh straight Pacific League championship, taking a 14-0 lead just 2:40 into the game.
“We got out running the floor and looking for each other,” Glenn said.
Glenn took off as soon as Ilwaco got the ball, beat the defense down-court and took the outlet, but missed the layup. But McKinstry made the put-back, Glenn swiped the ensuing inbound pass, glided to the basket and scored. Sheldon got in on the scoring, cutting across the baseline to the left corner and nailing the catch-and-shoot three.
“Ione came out strong. It’s the first time she’s started, and she hit that three right away and played confidently,” Glenn said.
Glenn pulled the trigger on her three-point shot early, nailing three in the first and a fourth to start the second quarter, giving her 18 points already and making it a 27-2 game. Glenn knocked down six threes on the night.
“It’s hard with so little time [in the season], but we’re doing well at learning quickly to play together” Ramsey said. “Tonight everything went well. A lot of young girls got thrown in there and did a good job.”
