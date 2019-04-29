GEARHART – Gabby Bell led Ilwaco with 34 Stableford points at the Tuesday, April 23 Seaside Invitational. Bell also would have had a team-best 110, including 50 on the back nine, had the tournament used standard scoring. Faith Richardson added 30 Stableford points, Sunny Kemmer had 27 and Maggie Jacobson got 25. All four finished in the top 25 at the tournament, getting Ilwaco a fifth-place finish out of 11 teams.

