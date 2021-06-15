CENTRALIA — Zoey Zuern got Ilwaco to overtime by hitting a pair of free throws, but Adna outscored Ilwaco 6-3 in the extra period to win 44-41 in the third-place District game Thursday, June 10. Erika Glenn left the game with 6:41 to go after landing on her knee while being fouled, as the Lady Pirates were making a successful comeback from a 10-point deficit.
Faith Wellinger’s lay-in off a steal and outlet from Kaylin Todd gave the Pirates the 37-36 lead with just over three minutes to go. The score remained the same until Adna’s Summer White intercepted a pass, forcing Ilwaco to foul her with seven seconds remaining. White hit one of two free throws. Zuern got the rebound, brought the ball up, and drew a blocking foul on Todd at half-court.
Zuern, a sophomore, nailed both free throws to tie it up. Before Zuern’s free throws, Adna had been on a 14-2 run, including 7-0 after Glenn’s departure.
Glenn’s injury came after she got a steal and was heading toward the basket on a one-on-one break. As Glenn jumped toward the basket, Wellinger, who has two or three inches on her, hacked her to prevent the layup. Glenn landed on her knee and was down for several minutes.
Trainers on hand examined Glenn’s knee, telling her she would be okay but should not run on it. That still left her free to take her free throws before exiting the game. Coach Ned Bittner and Ilwaco High School principal Dave Tobin helped her up and brought her toward the bench. She found she could support her weight well enough to shoot her free throws. She took the ball from the official, still grimacing, then focused on the rim and shot. Glenn made one of two, her 1,759th and final career point. Ilwaco led 36-31. Bittner and Tobin again helped her off the court and she got her knee iced.
The Lady Pirates, who had begun chipping away at Ilwaco’s lead, saw their momentum die a bit after the somber atmosphere while Glenn was down. They committed several odd turnovers on their next few possessions. But they hit a few shots to complete their comeback, as Ilwaco failed to score again until Zuern’s free throws.
In the overtime period, Ilwaco was down another key player, as Olivia McKinstry had fouled out in the final minute of regulation. Adna got two baskets in the first 46 seconds of OT for a four-point lead. Ilwaco senior Jaymi Kemmer hit a three with 3:08 left, which made the game a nail-biter the rest of the way. But the Lady Fishermen were unable to generate good shots and Adna held on.
Ione Sheldon had a strong performance for Ilwaco. She hit three first-half three-pointers, supplementing Glenn’s 12 first-half points as Ilwaco built a 28-24 lead.
The Lady Fishermen added to their lead to start the second half. McKinstry had a put-back coming out of half-time and followed with a bucket on a high-low pass from Juliana Fleming. Glenn reached up to snatch an Adna pass out of the air, broke away and scored for the largest lead of the game at 34-24 with 6:33 left.
Emily Silva’s three-pointer cut it to seven and started the Pirates on their second-half comeback.
Adna went 6-0 with some cancellations during the regular season to take second place in the Central League. Ilwaco was second in the Pacific. Adna lost in Wednesday’s semifinals to Central No. 4 Toledo, while Ilwaco lost semis to Central No. 1 Wahkiakum 72-31. Wahkiakum beat Toledo 55-29 Thursday for the District title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.